All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 645 E Street SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
645 E Street SE
Last updated June 25 2019 at 11:15 AM

645 E Street SE

645 E Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

645 E Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
clubhouse
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
hot tub
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d918ff5049 ---- Indulge yourself in one of the finest homes on Capitol Hill. This beautiful and historic property is a detached single family farmhouse built in 1900. It sits on a double lot, which provides ample outdoor space for cooking, dining, soaking in the hot tub, and private parking. As you enter the home you\'ll find a combination of brilliant historical details juxtaposed with modern amenities and luxuries. The kitchen is large and opens to a casual dining area for informal entertaining and intimate moments with family and friends. The chef\'s kitchen comes stocked with Viking appliances, two sinks, a wine refrigerator, a 6 burner gas stove, and island seating for three. The open layout of the kitchen provides room for a large dining table. Also situated on the first floor is a living room, family room, formal dinning room, and half bath. Ascend the stairs to the second floor and enjoy the grand suite with room for a king bed and lounge area surrounding the fireplace. This room also offers a substantial walk-in closet, a master bath with double vanity, French doors with a Juliet balcony, and views that over look the backyard, pergola and hot tub. Two additional bedrooms and another full bath complete the second floor. Contact us to schedule a tour and make this one-of-a-kind Capitol Hill home yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 E Street SE have any available units?
645 E Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 645 E Street SE have?
Some of 645 E Street SE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 645 E Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
645 E Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 E Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 645 E Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 645 E Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 645 E Street SE offers parking.
Does 645 E Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 645 E Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 E Street SE have a pool?
No, 645 E Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 645 E Street SE have accessible units?
No, 645 E Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 645 E Street SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 645 E Street SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables City Vista
460 L St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Onyx on First
1100 1st St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Channel Square Apartments
325 P St SW
Washington, DC 20024
Park Terrace
1660 Lanier Pl NW
Washington, DC 20009
Monroe Tower
3501 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Avalon at Foxhall
4100 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
The Regent
1640 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Wallasey
2426 19th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University