645 E Street SE

Amenities

patio / balcony parking walk in closets clubhouse hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking hot tub

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d918ff5049 ---- Indulge yourself in one of the finest homes on Capitol Hill. This beautiful and historic property is a detached single family farmhouse built in 1900. It sits on a double lot, which provides ample outdoor space for cooking, dining, soaking in the hot tub, and private parking. As you enter the home you\'ll find a combination of brilliant historical details juxtaposed with modern amenities and luxuries. The kitchen is large and opens to a casual dining area for informal entertaining and intimate moments with family and friends. The chef\'s kitchen comes stocked with Viking appliances, two sinks, a wine refrigerator, a 6 burner gas stove, and island seating for three. The open layout of the kitchen provides room for a large dining table. Also situated on the first floor is a living room, family room, formal dinning room, and half bath. Ascend the stairs to the second floor and enjoy the grand suite with room for a king bed and lounge area surrounding the fireplace. This room also offers a substantial walk-in closet, a master bath with double vanity, French doors with a Juliet balcony, and views that over look the backyard, pergola and hot tub. Two additional bedrooms and another full bath complete the second floor. Contact us to schedule a tour and make this one-of-a-kind Capitol Hill home yours today!