644 South Carolina Ave Se

Available NOVEMBER 2018 --Cute one bedroom English Basement Furnished Apartment in fabulous Capitol Hill location. This English basement apartment is in my historic home and is steps from the Eastern Market Metro Stop (Blue, orange and Silver lines). You can walk to restaurants, coffee shops, the Capitol, House and Senate Office Buildings, Navy Yard and the Library of Congress. I am looking for a mature tenant who wants to enjoy DC and live in a great historic home. I am looking for a social but independent professional who likes to do things in and around DC. In other works, not a couch potato! This apartment has it its own Kitchen, bathroom, and sleeping area (combined living room and bedroom). We share the washer and dryer, so we ill have some contact. I am open to short term and have had two tenants over the past year for six months each. Rent is 1850 plus 1/4 of the utilities for three months or more. $2100 short term. Wireless internet provided. 150.00 cleaning fee. One months rent for deposit. This apartment has a separate back entrance that you use.