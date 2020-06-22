All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

643 Emerson St NE

643 Emerson Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

643 Emerson Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Michigan Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
pet friendly
Spectacular 3 BR 2 bath row home located in Fort Totten! The home is just a 5 minute walk to the Fort Totten metro and all that Fort Totten has to offer! This home is a steal and won't last long!

Property Highlights:
- 3 BR
- 2 baths (both bathrooms were recently renovated)
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Granite Countertops
- Gas Range
- Central AC
- Hardwood Floors
- Finished basement
- W/D
- Ceiling fans in bedrooms
- Separate Dining area
- Fenced backyard ideal for pet or bbq
- Easy Street parking

AVAILABLE NOW!!

2 YEAR LEASE OPTION RENT SPECIAL $2350 PER MONTH

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4615406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 643 Emerson St NE have any available units?
643 Emerson St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 643 Emerson St NE have?
Some of 643 Emerson St NE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 643 Emerson St NE currently offering any rent specials?
643 Emerson St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 643 Emerson St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 643 Emerson St NE is pet friendly.
Does 643 Emerson St NE offer parking?
No, 643 Emerson St NE does not offer parking.
Does 643 Emerson St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 643 Emerson St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 643 Emerson St NE have a pool?
No, 643 Emerson St NE does not have a pool.
Does 643 Emerson St NE have accessible units?
No, 643 Emerson St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 643 Emerson St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 643 Emerson St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
