643 Emerson St NE

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill pet friendly

Spectacular 3 BR 2 bath row home located in Fort Totten! The home is just a 5 minute walk to the Fort Totten metro and all that Fort Totten has to offer! This home is a steal and won't last long!



Property Highlights:

- 3 BR

- 2 baths (both bathrooms were recently renovated)

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Granite Countertops

- Gas Range

- Central AC

- Hardwood Floors

- Finished basement

- W/D

- Ceiling fans in bedrooms

- Separate Dining area

- Fenced backyard ideal for pet or bbq

- Easy Street parking



AVAILABLE NOW!!



2 YEAR LEASE OPTION RENT SPECIAL $2350 PER MONTH



No Cats Allowed



