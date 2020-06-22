643 Emerson St NE

643 Emerson Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017 Michigan Park
Spectacular 3 BR 2 bath row home located in Fort Totten! The home is just a 5 minute walk to the Fort Totten metro and all that Fort Totten has to offer! This home is a steal and won't last long!
Property Highlights: - 3 BR - 2 baths (both bathrooms were recently renovated) - Stainless Steel Appliances - Granite Countertops - Gas Range - Central AC - Hardwood Floors - Finished basement - W/D - Ceiling fans in bedrooms - Separate Dining area - Fenced backyard ideal for pet or bbq - Easy Street parking
AVAILABLE NOW!!
2 YEAR LEASE OPTION RENT SPECIAL $2350 PER MONTH
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4615406)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
