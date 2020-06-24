All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 6 2019 at 4:14 PM

637 Oneida St NE

637 Oneida St NE · No Longer Available
Location

637 Oneida St NE, Washington, DC 20011
Fort Totten - Riggs Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This light-filled 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in a friendly, residential neighborhood (Lamont Riggs, near Ft Totten) has been completely renovated, including the kitchen, all three bathrooms, and basement, as well as brand new appliances, HVAC system, and water heater.

The FEATURE of this home is the main level and kitchen. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and is open to the main level for lots of light and an open feel.

There are three bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. The kitchen, living area, and a half bath are on the main floor. The basement is fully finished, with a full bathroom and a separate entrance. Nest, internet-connected thermostats and smoke detectors. Modest back and side yards give you outdoor space with limited upkeep.

Conveniently located to both the District and Maryland, this house is located across the street from a grocery store, less than half a mile to a Wal Mart, coffee shop, and other stores, and less than a mile to the Ft. Totten metro station (red/green/yellow lines). Unrestricted street parking easily available.

Utilities: All utilities paid by tenant
Pets: Case by Case
Parking: Off Street
Washer and Dryer: In Unit
No Smoking

Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.
-Rental History for past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income
-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

Amenities: Central A/C, Pets Allowed, Parking Available, Finished Basement, Updated Bathroom, Cable-ready, Granite Countertops, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Hardwood Floors, Gas Stove, Gas Heat, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Updated Kitchen, Natural Light, Microwave, Over Hood Microwave

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

