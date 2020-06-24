637 Oneida St NE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This light-filled 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in a friendly, residential neighborhood (Lamont Riggs, near Ft Totten) has been completely renovated, including the kitchen, all three bathrooms, and basement, as well as brand new appliances, HVAC system, and water heater.



The FEATURE of this home is the main level and kitchen. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and is open to the main level for lots of light and an open feel.



There are three bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. The kitchen, living area, and a half bath are on the main floor. The basement is fully finished, with a full bathroom and a separate entrance. Nest, internet-connected thermostats and smoke detectors. Modest back and side yards give you outdoor space with limited upkeep.



Conveniently located to both the District and Maryland, this house is located across the street from a grocery store, less than half a mile to a Wal Mart, coffee shop, and other stores, and less than a mile to the Ft. Totten metro station (red/green/yellow lines). Unrestricted street parking easily available.



Utilities: All utilities paid by tenant

Pets: Case by Case

Parking: Off Street

Washer and Dryer: In Unit

No Smoking



Schedule a Showing Today!

Call: 202-618-4210

Email: Support@RPMDCMetro.com

Online: www.RPMDCMetro.com



Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.

-Rental History for past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income

-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%



Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde



INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.



Amenities: Central A/C, Pets Allowed, Parking Available, Finished Basement, Updated Bathroom, Cable-ready, Granite Countertops, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Hardwood Floors, Gas Stove, Gas Heat, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Updated Kitchen, Natural Light, Microwave, Over Hood Microwave