Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:36 AM

635 Otis Pl Nw

635 Otis Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

635 Otis Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Showing: Sat October 12th 10am-12 noon.

Spacious single family home (w/ fully finished basement), walking distance to elementary school, Howard University, Children's Hospital Center, Washington Hospital Center, and Veteran Administration Hospital. Rent by room (with your besties) or rent the entire house with your family! Also walking distance to Petworth metro, several local bars and restaurants off of the Georgia Avenue corridor and minutes to the Columbia Heights commercial district (e.g. Target, Giant).

There's also off-street parking for one car and a newly designed deck to host your parties or enjoy your morning coffee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

