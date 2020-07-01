635 Otis Pl Nw

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Showing: Sat October 12th 10am-12 noon.



Spacious single family home (w/ fully finished basement), walking distance to elementary school, Howard University, Children's Hospital Center, Washington Hospital Center, and Veteran Administration Hospital. Rent by room (with your besties) or rent the entire house with your family! Also walking distance to Petworth metro, several local bars and restaurants off of the Georgia Avenue corridor and minutes to the Columbia Heights commercial district (e.g. Target, Giant).



There's also off-street parking for one car and a newly designed deck to host your parties or enjoy your morning coffee.