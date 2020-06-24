6311 Utah Ave. Nw

Amenities

Sun splashed spacious BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED 2 bedroom lower level walkout unit in quiet residential neighborhood close to shops, restaurants, grocery stores, universities, and Rock Creek Park. The apartment features a large gourmet eat-in kitchen with granite tops, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances and other amenities; abundant natural light; 8 foot ceilings with ceiling fans throughout; dual private entrances; separate heating and AC controls; washer/dryer; luxurious spa bathroom with high end amenities; large living room with fireplace; floor tile, TV, the highest speed internet, and wall-to-wall carpeting. One of the spacious bedrooms opens to an included private patio and eating area with a view of the landscaped garden and contains custom built-in amenities, including a large floor-to-ceiling wardrobe closet and queen bed. Well-lit, sunny second bedroom with queen bed and wardrobe.



This wonderful apartment is perfectly situated a short distance from public tennis courts, Connecticut Avenue, Politics and Prose Bookstore, Avalon Movie Theater, yoga studio, and more. The property faces a bus stop and is approximately 1 mile to the Friendship Heights Metro. Utilities (except cable) are included. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis. Call now to schedule a viewing. NO SMOKING.