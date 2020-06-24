All apartments in Washington
Last updated August 28 2019 at 8:44 AM

6311 Utah Ave. Nw

6311 Utah Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

6311 Utah Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
yoga
Sun splashed spacious BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED 2 bedroom lower level walkout unit in quiet residential neighborhood close to shops, restaurants, grocery stores, universities, and Rock Creek Park. The apartment features a large gourmet eat-in kitchen with granite tops, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances and other amenities; abundant natural light; 8 foot ceilings with ceiling fans throughout; dual private entrances; separate heating and AC controls; washer/dryer; luxurious spa bathroom with high end amenities; large living room with fireplace; floor tile, TV, the highest speed internet, and wall-to-wall carpeting. One of the spacious bedrooms opens to an included private patio and eating area with a view of the landscaped garden and contains custom built-in amenities, including a large floor-to-ceiling wardrobe closet and queen bed. Well-lit, sunny second bedroom with queen bed and wardrobe.

This wonderful apartment is perfectly situated a short distance from public tennis courts, Connecticut Avenue, Politics and Prose Bookstore, Avalon Movie Theater, yoga studio, and more. The property faces a bus stop and is approximately 1 mile to the Friendship Heights Metro. Utilities (except cable) are included. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis. Call now to schedule a viewing. NO SMOKING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6311 Utah Ave. Nw have any available units?
6311 Utah Ave. Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6311 Utah Ave. Nw have?
Some of 6311 Utah Ave. Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6311 Utah Ave. Nw currently offering any rent specials?
6311 Utah Ave. Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6311 Utah Ave. Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 6311 Utah Ave. Nw is pet friendly.
Does 6311 Utah Ave. Nw offer parking?
No, 6311 Utah Ave. Nw does not offer parking.
Does 6311 Utah Ave. Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6311 Utah Ave. Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6311 Utah Ave. Nw have a pool?
No, 6311 Utah Ave. Nw does not have a pool.
Does 6311 Utah Ave. Nw have accessible units?
No, 6311 Utah Ave. Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 6311 Utah Ave. Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6311 Utah Ave. Nw has units with dishwashers.
