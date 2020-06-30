631 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE

Amenities

Gorgeous three-level condo located just behind Eastern Market. The kitchen and bathroom renovations were just completed in 2020. The gourmet kitchen comes equipped with a viking stove, sub-zero refrigerator, updated countertops and dual drawer dishwasher with ample storage. An abundance of light floods all the rooms through the windows from all three sides of the home. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms each with their own bathroom attached. The basement could be another bedroom-den, or additional living space, equipped with another full bathroom. You will love being only moments from the Metro and all the shops, restaurants in Barrack's Row, Eastern Market, and that Capitol Hill has to offer. The unit comes with one parking space. Pets considered. Ready for immediate move in.