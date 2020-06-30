All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 631 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
631 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE
Last updated May 6 2020 at 6:47 PM

631 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE

631 North Carolina Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

631 North Carolina Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Gorgeous three-level condo located just behind Eastern Market. The kitchen and bathroom renovations were just completed in 2020. The gourmet kitchen comes equipped with a viking stove, sub-zero refrigerator, updated countertops and dual drawer dishwasher with ample storage. An abundance of light floods all the rooms through the windows from all three sides of the home. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms each with their own bathroom attached. The basement could be another bedroom-den, or additional living space, equipped with another full bathroom. You will love being only moments from the Metro and all the shops, restaurants in Barrack's Row, Eastern Market, and that Capitol Hill has to offer. The unit comes with one parking space. Pets considered. Ready for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE have any available units?
631 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 631 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE have?
Some of 631 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 631 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE currently offering any rent specials?
631 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 631 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE is pet friendly.
Does 631 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE offer parking?
Yes, 631 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE offers parking.
Does 631 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 631 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE have a pool?
No, 631 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE does not have a pool.
Does 631 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE have accessible units?
No, 631 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 631 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 631 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Banks
900 7th Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Modera Sedici
2700 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Mass Court Apartments
300 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Colonel
1250 9th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Modern at Art Place
400 Galloway St NE
Washington, DC 20011
Legation House
3737 Legation St NW
Washington, DC 20015
Azeeze Bates
444 16th St NE
Washington, DC 20002
3003 Van Ness
3003 Van Ness St NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University