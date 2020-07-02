All apartments in Washington
631 8TH STREET NE.
631 8TH STREET NE

631 8th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

631 8th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Space. Layout. Location. Classic Capitol Hill row house with dramatic, contemporary interiors. 3 private decks, hardwood floors, 10~ ceilings, bay windows and exposed brick walls are just a few of the features of this updated gem. Large living room combines with a grand dining area to create an open and inviting living space. Renovated table-space kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counters and stainless steel appliances leads to a deck and brick patio. Need a little privacy? Head to the 2nd floor where a large, light-filled family room, library/den with built-in shelving and master bedroom await. Additional large bedrooms with brand new carpeting and full bath are on the 3rd floor, as is access to the fabulous rooftop deck. Easy access to retail, good eats and public transportation!! Close proximity to Union Station and Eastern Market. Just a block to the lively H Street Corridor! Stanton Park approx. 7 blocks away. Commuting is a snap with nearby Union Station, 0.3 miles from Bike Share, and access to 6 Metro bus Routes. Larger than many 6 bedroom houses, this unique home is not to be missed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 631 8TH STREET NE have any available units?
631 8TH STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 631 8TH STREET NE have?
Some of 631 8TH STREET NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 631 8TH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
631 8TH STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 8TH STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 631 8TH STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 631 8TH STREET NE offer parking?
No, 631 8TH STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 631 8TH STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 631 8TH STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 8TH STREET NE have a pool?
No, 631 8TH STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 631 8TH STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 631 8TH STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 631 8TH STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 631 8TH STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.

