631 8TH STREET NE.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Space. Layout. Location. Classic Capitol Hill row house with dramatic, contemporary interiors. 3 private decks, hardwood floors, 10~ ceilings, bay windows and exposed brick walls are just a few of the features of this updated gem. Large living room combines with a grand dining area to create an open and inviting living space. Renovated table-space kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counters and stainless steel appliances leads to a deck and brick patio. Need a little privacy? Head to the 2nd floor where a large, light-filled family room, library/den with built-in shelving and master bedroom await. Additional large bedrooms with brand new carpeting and full bath are on the 3rd floor, as is access to the fabulous rooftop deck. Easy access to retail, good eats and public transportation!! Close proximity to Union Station and Eastern Market. Just a block to the lively H Street Corridor! Stanton Park approx. 7 blocks away. Commuting is a snap with nearby Union Station, 0.3 miles from Bike Share, and access to 6 Metro bus Routes. Larger than many 6 bedroom houses, this unique home is not to be missed!