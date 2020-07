Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

The location with everything including the Big Chair Arts District down the street. Updated throughout. Near 2 Metro Stations, Metrobus at the corner, Bolling AFB within 1 mile, Schools within walking distance, Homeland Security Complex within 1 mile, central to I295, I395, I495, Downtown DC and Virginia. Shopping and dancing and a pier at the Navy Yard.