625 Q STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Located in the Heart of Shaw, this unique and charming end-row house has been well preserved and ready for its new tenants. Inside, you will find a gourmet kitchen, open floor living/dining room with a functioning fireplace, hardwood floors, tall ceilings, and lots of natural light. Enjoy the original crown moldings alone with it's Historic architecture. It is a 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a front and private back yard. It also has a private screened patio, perfect for the summer days. It is located on a quiet street, around the corner from Compass Coffee, Dacha Beer Garden, City Market, and restaurants.