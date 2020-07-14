625 Mellon St SE #A

Amenities

Beautiful 5 BR home in DC - Renters warehouse proudly presents this 5 bedroom home in Washington DC. Property features a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a built in bar. The home has hardwood flooring as well as updated bathrooms, Home is very spacious and comfy. Just a 3-minute drive to supermarkets and the hospital , and walking distance to schools, amd playground. One-car spot, but plenty of street parking. 10 minutes to the freeway and downtown. Please contact Michael at 202-740-7796 for additional assistance. $99 move-in fee, $60 application fee & $10/month maintenance reduction fee applies.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5803471)