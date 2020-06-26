All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 18 2019 at 7:14 AM

619 Orleans Pl Ne

619 Orleans Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

619 Orleans Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Perfect Location: Naturally well-lit, quiet 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse near Union Market. Tree-lined and family-filled street near playgrounds and schools. Within walking distance to red line metro (NoMa), Union Market, H Street, Trader Joe’s, and Whole Foods. Private deck and backyard with space for a car. Cats allowed. $3300/month, 1 month security deposit. Utilities not included.

Other amenities: covered front porch, front yard with space for planting, stainless steel appliances, central air conditioning.

This is a great street with a community that includes families and children. The property would be a great place to call home. Looking for serious tenants to live in and maintain the property.

Sorry, but this property does not accept DCHA vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 Orleans Pl Ne have any available units?
619 Orleans Pl Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 619 Orleans Pl Ne have?
Some of 619 Orleans Pl Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 Orleans Pl Ne currently offering any rent specials?
619 Orleans Pl Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 Orleans Pl Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 619 Orleans Pl Ne is pet friendly.
Does 619 Orleans Pl Ne offer parking?
Yes, 619 Orleans Pl Ne offers parking.
Does 619 Orleans Pl Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 619 Orleans Pl Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 Orleans Pl Ne have a pool?
No, 619 Orleans Pl Ne does not have a pool.
Does 619 Orleans Pl Ne have accessible units?
No, 619 Orleans Pl Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 619 Orleans Pl Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 619 Orleans Pl Ne has units with dishwashers.
