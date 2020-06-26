619 Orleans Pl Ne

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Perfect Location: Naturally well-lit, quiet 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse near Union Market. Tree-lined and family-filled street near playgrounds and schools. Within walking distance to red line metro (NoMa), Union Market, H Street, Trader Joe’s, and Whole Foods. Private deck and backyard with space for a car. Cats allowed. $3300/month, 1 month security deposit. Utilities not included.



Other amenities: covered front porch, front yard with space for planting, stainless steel appliances, central air conditioning.



This is a great street with a community that includes families and children. The property would be a great place to call home. Looking for serious tenants to live in and maintain the property.



Sorry, but this property does not accept DCHA vouchers.