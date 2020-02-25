618 Van Buren St NW

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Charming Takoma Bungalow! - Located just a few blocks from the Takoma Park metro, this three bedroom bungalow offers a gorgeous living space with fantastic outdoor area! With gleaming hardwood flooring, the perfect mix of renovation with charm, and a very large main floor, this could be your perfect nest!



This cozy yet spacious unit has everything youll need. Adorable front yard with large front porch leads into open first-floor living area. Large windows provide plenty of light, while spacious countertops and tons of cabinet space make this ideal for cooking and serving your next feast. Upstairs features three separate bedrooms and full bath; downstairs in the basement youll enjoy your own laundry room and plenty of storage space.



Set on a quiet tree-lined street between Brightwood and Takoma, this adorable home gives you plenty of space to nest while still keeping you close to all the best of what DC has to offer as well. Located just a few blocks from Georgia Ave, youll enjoy easy access to Walmart, Safeway, and a host of other conveniences. Unwind in many of the nearby parks and green spaces, including the wonderful Takoma Recreation center - less than two blocks away.



Security deposit is equal to one months rent. Tenant responsible for electric and gas as well as a flat fee of $100/month for water. Pets welcome!



