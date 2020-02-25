All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

618 Van Buren St NW

618 Van Buren Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

618 Van Buren Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20012
Brightwood - Manor Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Takoma Bungalow! - Located just a few blocks from the Takoma Park metro, this three bedroom bungalow offers a gorgeous living space with fantastic outdoor area! With gleaming hardwood flooring, the perfect mix of renovation with charm, and a very large main floor, this could be your perfect nest!

This cozy yet spacious unit has everything youll need. Adorable front yard with large front porch leads into open first-floor living area. Large windows provide plenty of light, while spacious countertops and tons of cabinet space make this ideal for cooking and serving your next feast. Upstairs features three separate bedrooms and full bath; downstairs in the basement youll enjoy your own laundry room and plenty of storage space.

Set on a quiet tree-lined street between Brightwood and Takoma, this adorable home gives you plenty of space to nest while still keeping you close to all the best of what DC has to offer as well. Located just a few blocks from Georgia Ave, youll enjoy easy access to Walmart, Safeway, and a host of other conveniences. Unwind in many of the nearby parks and green spaces, including the wonderful Takoma Recreation center - less than two blocks away.

Security deposit is equal to one months rent. Tenant responsible for electric and gas as well as a flat fee of $100/month for water. Pets welcome!

(RLNE4331544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 Van Buren St NW have any available units?
618 Van Buren St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 618 Van Buren St NW have?
Some of 618 Van Buren St NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 Van Buren St NW currently offering any rent specials?
618 Van Buren St NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 Van Buren St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 618 Van Buren St NW is pet friendly.
Does 618 Van Buren St NW offer parking?
No, 618 Van Buren St NW does not offer parking.
Does 618 Van Buren St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 Van Buren St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 Van Buren St NW have a pool?
No, 618 Van Buren St NW does not have a pool.
Does 618 Van Buren St NW have accessible units?
No, 618 Van Buren St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 618 Van Buren St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 Van Buren St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
