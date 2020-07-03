All apartments in Washington
615 M St. SW
615 M St. SW

615 M St NE · No Longer Available
Location

615 M St NE, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
elevator
doorman
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,390* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $2,490* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $2,890* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $2,990/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Discover the best of Washington, with this studio Foggy Bottom apartment. Itll be easy to simply show up and start living in this lavishly Blueground furnished apartment with its fully-equipped kitchen, cozy living room, and our dedicated, on-the-ground support.(ID #WDC97)

Designed With You In Mind

Thoughtfully designed with bespoke finishes, modern furnishings, and a fully-equipped kitchen, youll enjoy that Im home feeling with this Blueground apartment. Whether youre lounging in your pretty living room streaming the latest and greatest entertainment on the smart TV or premium wireless speaker, or getting some well-earned rest on the superior quality mattress with luxury linens, youll fall in love with everything this Foggy Bottom apartment has to offer.

Sleeping Arrangements
Queen Bed, 63in/160cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this studio apartment include an on-site:

-Doorman
-24/7 Security
-In-Building Laundry
-Gym
-Outdoor Parking
-Roof Deck
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This furnished apartment is in Foggy Bottom, an area named for the lingering fog. This riverside neighborhood stretches from the Potomac River to the western edge of Georgetown, home to some of DCs top restaurants and shops. The Kennedy Center, State Department, World Bank, and IMF are all located here. Home to diplomats, culture-lovers and outdoor enthusiasts, it offers diverse restaurants and bars. Visit the West End to experience fine dining. Over the weekend, locals jog and cycle in Rock Creek Park, a 2,100 acre of green space, with amazing river views. The Metros Orange, Blue and Silver Lines all service the area.

A Few Things To Note

Building amenities may have an extra cost.
This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 M St. SW have any available units?
615 M St. SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 615 M St. SW have?
Some of 615 M St. SW's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 M St. SW currently offering any rent specials?
615 M St. SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 M St. SW pet-friendly?
No, 615 M St. SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 615 M St. SW offer parking?
Yes, 615 M St. SW offers parking.
Does 615 M St. SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 M St. SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 M St. SW have a pool?
No, 615 M St. SW does not have a pool.
Does 615 M St. SW have accessible units?
No, 615 M St. SW does not have accessible units.
Does 615 M St. SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 M St. SW does not have units with dishwashers.

