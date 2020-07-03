6106 4th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011 Brightwood - Manor Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
More than 100 years beautiful house in Washington DC with lost of up date , Private room with in suite bathroom you can use kitchen , front porch , free internet. Walking distance to metro bus and metro.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
