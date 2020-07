Amenities

Live in a piece of history in this 125-year-old Romanesque Revival-style church conversion. 3 story townhouse condo in the prestigious Stanton Tower. 2019 DC Preservation Award Winner with exceptional details. Featuring stained glass windows, 16 foot ceilings, luxury finishes, and private elevator.. Owner-only access to newly rebuilt 130 foot high bell tower affording never before seen views of the city. A truly unique offering! Estimated square footage per building plans.