606 Q STREET NW

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse

Incredible New Price of $4,200 for this fully renovated three level row house located in the heart of thriving Shaw. Brick front and fully finished on all three levels, be the first to occupy and enjoy this gem in the city. Brand new updates throughout the entire home from high ceilings, skylight, walk-out galley kitchen, stainless steel appliances, full size washer - dryer, brand new systems, and a fully water proofed basement. Lounge about in your fenced in patio, either front or back and still have plenty of space for your bikes. This three bed, three and a half bath home offers additional entertainment space on the lower level with an open floor plan, a walk up to the back yard and an enclosed Den for your home office or storage. Come check out your new home today, seriously a great place to call home.