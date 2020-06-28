All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
606 Q STREET NW
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:09 PM

606 Q STREET NW

606 Q Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

606 Q Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Incredible New Price of $4,200 for this fully renovated three level row house located in the heart of thriving Shaw. Brick front and fully finished on all three levels, be the first to occupy and enjoy this gem in the city. Brand new updates throughout the entire home from high ceilings, skylight, walk-out galley kitchen, stainless steel appliances, full size washer - dryer, brand new systems, and a fully water proofed basement. Lounge about in your fenced in patio, either front or back and still have plenty of space for your bikes. This three bed, three and a half bath home offers additional entertainment space on the lower level with an open floor plan, a walk up to the back yard and an enclosed Den for your home office or storage. Come check out your new home today, seriously a great place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Q STREET NW have any available units?
606 Q STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 Q STREET NW have?
Some of 606 Q STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 Q STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
606 Q STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Q STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 606 Q STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 606 Q STREET NW offer parking?
No, 606 Q STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 606 Q STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 606 Q STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Q STREET NW have a pool?
No, 606 Q STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 606 Q STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 606 Q STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Q STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 Q STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
