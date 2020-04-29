606 Harvard St., NW - B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Modern, spacious and sunny, this is not your average basement apartment. Beautifully appointed with modern amenities including central air/heat, washer/dryer, granite counter tops, dishwasher, disposal and much much more, this apartment has a shared back patio, great access to shopping, stores, night life and all the benefits of living in the heart of the city with the price of the suburbs. Water is included in rent. Available August 1. No smoking, pets considered on a case-by-case basis with deposit.