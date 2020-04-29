All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 606 Harvard St., NW - B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
606 Harvard St., NW - B
Last updated July 24 2019 at 4:39 PM

606 Harvard St., NW - B

606 Harvard St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

606 Harvard St NW, Washington, DC 20001
Howard University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Modern, spacious and sunny, this is not your average basement apartment. Beautifully appointed with modern amenities including central air/heat, washer/dryer, granite counter tops, dishwasher, disposal and much much more, this apartment has a shared back patio, great access to shopping, stores, night life and all the benefits of living in the heart of the city with the price of the suburbs. Water is included in rent. Available August 1. No smoking, pets considered on a case-by-case basis with deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Harvard St., NW - B have any available units?
606 Harvard St., NW - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 Harvard St., NW - B have?
Some of 606 Harvard St., NW - B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 Harvard St., NW - B currently offering any rent specials?
606 Harvard St., NW - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Harvard St., NW - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 606 Harvard St., NW - B is pet friendly.
Does 606 Harvard St., NW - B offer parking?
No, 606 Harvard St., NW - B does not offer parking.
Does 606 Harvard St., NW - B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 606 Harvard St., NW - B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Harvard St., NW - B have a pool?
No, 606 Harvard St., NW - B does not have a pool.
Does 606 Harvard St., NW - B have accessible units?
No, 606 Harvard St., NW - B does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Harvard St., NW - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 Harvard St., NW - B has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Place at Petworth Metro
850 Quincy St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Statesman
2020 F St NW
Washington, DC 20052
Ora
2144 California St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Connecticut Heights
4850 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Meridian on First
1000 1st Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
The Woodley
2700 Woodley Rd NW
Washington, DC 20008
Newseum Residences
565 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Chalfonte
1601 Argonne Pl NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University