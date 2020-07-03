All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 604 19th St., NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
604 19th St., NE
Last updated July 19 2019 at 4:28 PM

604 19th St., NE

604 19th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Kingman Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

604 19th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Kingman Park

Amenities

air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/01cccd7079 ---- Service and companion animals welcome Professionally Managed by: Fred A. Smith Company 730 24th St NW Suite 19 Washington, DC 20037 (202) 337-5080 EHO

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 19th St., NE have any available units?
604 19th St., NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 604 19th St., NE currently offering any rent specials?
604 19th St., NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 19th St., NE pet-friendly?
No, 604 19th St., NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 604 19th St., NE offer parking?
No, 604 19th St., NE does not offer parking.
Does 604 19th St., NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 19th St., NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 19th St., NE have a pool?
No, 604 19th St., NE does not have a pool.
Does 604 19th St., NE have accessible units?
No, 604 19th St., NE does not have accessible units.
Does 604 19th St., NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 19th St., NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 604 19th St., NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 604 19th St., NE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elise
825 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Roberta
5429 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
Sherry Hall
2702 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
The Lexington at Market Square
400 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
Twelve12
1212 4th St SE
Washington, DC 20001
1630 Park
1630 Park Rd NW
Washington, DC 20010
Camden Roosevelt
2101 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Geno Baroni
1414 V St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University