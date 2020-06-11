602 M STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Renovated 2bd/1ba apartment. Beautifully redone, high ceilings, smaller footprint. Washer/dryer in-unit, marble kitchen countertop, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, new central heat/AC. Middle unit in 3 unit row house (2nd story). Virtual and in-person tours available. <1 block to Mt Vernon Sq metro (green/yellow). 1/4M to 24/7 Safeway. Cafes/restaurants around the corner (e.g., Dabney, Espita Mezcaleria, Columbia Room, Compass Coffee, A Baked Joint, All Purpose, etc.). Street parking with residential parking permit (available for $35/yr). Monthly rent is $2,550 for a June 15th lease, $2,600 for a July 1st start, and $2,650 for a July 15th start. The lower unit (street level) has a similar look/feel and is available July 1 -- it has a private back patio (email for link to post).