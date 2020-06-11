All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:26 AM

602 M STREET NW

602 M Street Northwest · (703) 533-8660
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

602 M Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Mount Vernon Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated 2bd/1ba apartment. Beautifully redone, high ceilings, smaller footprint. Washer/dryer in-unit, marble kitchen countertop, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, new central heat/AC. Middle unit in 3 unit row house (2nd story). Virtual and in-person tours available. <1 block to Mt Vernon Sq metro (green/yellow). 1/4M to 24/7 Safeway. Cafes/restaurants around the corner (e.g., Dabney, Espita Mezcaleria, Columbia Room, Compass Coffee, A Baked Joint, All Purpose, etc.). Street parking with residential parking permit (available for $35/yr). Monthly rent is $2,550 for a June 15th lease, $2,600 for a July 1st start, and $2,650 for a July 15th start. The lower unit (street level) has a similar look/feel and is available July 1 -- it has a private back patio (email for link to post).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 M STREET NW have any available units?
602 M STREET NW has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 602 M STREET NW have?
Some of 602 M STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 M STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
602 M STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 M STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 602 M STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 602 M STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 602 M STREET NW does offer parking.
Does 602 M STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 602 M STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 M STREET NW have a pool?
No, 602 M STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 602 M STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 602 M STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 602 M STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 M STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
