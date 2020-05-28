601 Powhatan Place NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Brightwood Beauty! Three Bed + Finished Basement! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rowhome in Brightwood has gleaming hardwood floors and large windows throughout for natural light! Enter into the spacious living room and continue through to the dining room that looks onto the private backyard. The dining room opens to the kitchen with gorgeous marble flooring and a lovely white subway backsplash. The kitchen leads onto the lovely back balcony.



Upstairs, a large master and a second spacious bedroom share bathroom. There is also a smaller third bedroom. Head downstairs and you'll find the finished basement with more living space - perfect for an extra guest area or playroom. There is an in-unit washer/dryer and the garage with one parking space leads off the finished basement to round out this awesome nest.



This home is located on Powhatan Pl NW. Enjoy the peace and quiet of a real neighborhood. The Takoma Rec Center is a block away and Fort Slocum Park is a short walk. The amenities of Georgia Ave are within walking distance, including a Safeway and Walmart for groceries. Enjoy a fun night out on nearby Kennedy Street including Jackie Lee's or Library Tavern. Enjoy many other dining options just across the border in downtown Takoma Park, MD or Silver Spring.



Security deposit is equal to one months rent and due at the time of signing the lease. Tenant responsible for electric, gas, and a $150 flat fee per month for water. Dogs welcome!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5112797)