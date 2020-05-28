All apartments in Washington
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:15 AM

601 Powhatan Place NW

601 Powhatan Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

601 Powhatan Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Brightwood - Manor Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Brightwood Beauty! Three Bed + Finished Basement! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rowhome in Brightwood has gleaming hardwood floors and large windows throughout for natural light! Enter into the spacious living room and continue through to the dining room that looks onto the private backyard. The dining room opens to the kitchen with gorgeous marble flooring and a lovely white subway backsplash. The kitchen leads onto the lovely back balcony.

Upstairs, a large master and a second spacious bedroom share bathroom. There is also a smaller third bedroom. Head downstairs and you'll find the finished basement with more living space - perfect for an extra guest area or playroom. There is an in-unit washer/dryer and the garage with one parking space leads off the finished basement to round out this awesome nest.

This home is located on Powhatan Pl NW. Enjoy the peace and quiet of a real neighborhood. The Takoma Rec Center is a block away and Fort Slocum Park is a short walk. The amenities of Georgia Ave are within walking distance, including a Safeway and Walmart for groceries. Enjoy a fun night out on nearby Kennedy Street including Jackie Lee's or Library Tavern. Enjoy many other dining options just across the border in downtown Takoma Park, MD or Silver Spring.

Security deposit is equal to one months rent and due at the time of signing the lease. Tenant responsible for electric, gas, and a $150 flat fee per month for water. Dogs welcome!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5112797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Powhatan Place NW have any available units?
601 Powhatan Place NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 Powhatan Place NW have?
Some of 601 Powhatan Place NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Powhatan Place NW currently offering any rent specials?
601 Powhatan Place NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Powhatan Place NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 601 Powhatan Place NW is pet friendly.
Does 601 Powhatan Place NW offer parking?
Yes, 601 Powhatan Place NW offers parking.
Does 601 Powhatan Place NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 601 Powhatan Place NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Powhatan Place NW have a pool?
No, 601 Powhatan Place NW does not have a pool.
Does 601 Powhatan Place NW have accessible units?
No, 601 Powhatan Place NW does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Powhatan Place NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 Powhatan Place NW does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

