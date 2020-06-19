Rent Calculator
Last updated September 11 2019 at 2:44 PM
1 of 1
6006 EADS NE
6006 Eads Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
6006 Eads Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights
Amenities
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
renovated spacious 2 bedroom close to metro all utilities included housing vouchers accepted
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6006 EADS NE have any available units?
6006 EADS NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 6006 EADS NE currently offering any rent specials?
6006 EADS NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6006 EADS NE pet-friendly?
No, 6006 EADS NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 6006 EADS NE offer parking?
No, 6006 EADS NE does not offer parking.
Does 6006 EADS NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6006 EADS NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6006 EADS NE have a pool?
No, 6006 EADS NE does not have a pool.
Does 6006 EADS NE have accessible units?
No, 6006 EADS NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6006 EADS NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6006 EADS NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6006 EADS NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6006 EADS NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
