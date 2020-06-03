All apartments in Washington
Last updated November 22 2019 at 6:51 PM

59 R STREET NE

59 R Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

59 R Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Eckington

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Light filled renovated top unit condo in popular Eckington. Open concept kitchen into living/dining area with beautiful hardwoods throughout both levels. Custom cabinetry with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Bedroom boast sizable closets with a 1:1 bathroom ratio (3bed/3bath). Master bedroom includes a walking closet and in-suite bathroom. Unit includes private rooftop with a 360-degree views. Paved private parking with garage remote. Pets case-by-case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 R STREET NE have any available units?
59 R STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 59 R STREET NE have?
Some of 59 R STREET NE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 R STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
59 R STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 R STREET NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 59 R STREET NE is pet friendly.
Does 59 R STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 59 R STREET NE offers parking.
Does 59 R STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 R STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 R STREET NE have a pool?
No, 59 R STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 59 R STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 59 R STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 59 R STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 59 R STREET NE has units with dishwashers.
