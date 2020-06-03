59 R STREET NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Light filled renovated top unit condo in popular Eckington. Open concept kitchen into living/dining area with beautiful hardwoods throughout both levels. Custom cabinetry with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Bedroom boast sizable closets with a 1:1 bathroom ratio (3bed/3bath). Master bedroom includes a walking closet and in-suite bathroom. Unit includes private rooftop with a 360-degree views. Paved private parking with garage remote. Pets case-by-case.