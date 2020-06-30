All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
5885 Colorado Avenue NW Unit 108
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

5885 Colorado Avenue NW Unit 108

5885 Colorado Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5885 Colorado Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5885 Colorado Ave NW #108 - Brightwood 2BR 1BA with 14 Ft Wall Windows - ALL APPLICATIONS DUE BY MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11th, 2019

3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=i2tMPUu2Qyy

5885 Colorado Avenue NW, Unit #108, Washington, DC 20011 in Brightwood Park
Lease Terms: 16 Months at $1,800/mo, 12 Months at $1,850/mo
Unit Type: 2 BD 1 BA apartment with parking on street
Utilities: Tenant responsible for all utilities other than water
Pets: No Pets

Video Walkthrough - http://youtu.be/VU0-jIn8yZs

Unit Features:
- Kitchen: Stainless steel appliances including a Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Freezer, Oven, Stove, and Washer/Dryer combo in unit!
- Large bathroom with tub
- 10+ foot Galvanized steel ceilings
- Bamboo Hardwood Flooring
- Lots of closet space
- Extra Large Windows to showcase spectacular views
- Large Closets in the bedroom

Building & Location:
- Close to Metro, Georgia and Missouri Ave
- Bus access in front of the building
- Short walk to Rock Creek Park
- 10 Min or less drive to downtown Silver Spring and/or Friendship Heights
- Wal-Mart right across the street!

Terms & Conditions:
- $65 Application Fee per applicant
- $35 per month Resident Benefit Package ( Please speak with one of our leasing agents for more information)
- 1 Month's Rent Deposit
- $250 Move in Fee

Contact:
Auto-Schedule Your Showing - 202-759-7678

Leasing Agents:

Jacky Filani - 301.857.1822
James Rice - 410.474.3055

(RLNE5298304)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5885 Colorado Avenue NW Unit 108 have any available units?
5885 Colorado Avenue NW Unit 108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5885 Colorado Avenue NW Unit 108 have?
Some of 5885 Colorado Avenue NW Unit 108's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5885 Colorado Avenue NW Unit 108 currently offering any rent specials?
5885 Colorado Avenue NW Unit 108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5885 Colorado Avenue NW Unit 108 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5885 Colorado Avenue NW Unit 108 is pet friendly.
Does 5885 Colorado Avenue NW Unit 108 offer parking?
No, 5885 Colorado Avenue NW Unit 108 does not offer parking.
Does 5885 Colorado Avenue NW Unit 108 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5885 Colorado Avenue NW Unit 108 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5885 Colorado Avenue NW Unit 108 have a pool?
No, 5885 Colorado Avenue NW Unit 108 does not have a pool.
Does 5885 Colorado Avenue NW Unit 108 have accessible units?
No, 5885 Colorado Avenue NW Unit 108 does not have accessible units.
Does 5885 Colorado Avenue NW Unit 108 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5885 Colorado Avenue NW Unit 108 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
