5885 Colorado Ave NW #108 - Brightwood 2BR 1BA with 14 Ft Wall Windows - ALL APPLICATIONS DUE BY MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11th, 2019



3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=i2tMPUu2Qyy



5885 Colorado Avenue NW, Unit #108, Washington, DC 20011 in Brightwood Park

Lease Terms: 16 Months at $1,800/mo, 12 Months at $1,850/mo

Unit Type: 2 BD 1 BA apartment with parking on street

Utilities: Tenant responsible for all utilities other than water

Pets: No Pets



Video Walkthrough - http://youtu.be/VU0-jIn8yZs



Unit Features:

- Kitchen: Stainless steel appliances including a Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Freezer, Oven, Stove, and Washer/Dryer combo in unit!

- Large bathroom with tub

- 10+ foot Galvanized steel ceilings

- Bamboo Hardwood Flooring

- Lots of closet space

- Extra Large Windows to showcase spectacular views

- Large Closets in the bedroom



Building & Location:

- Close to Metro, Georgia and Missouri Ave

- Bus access in front of the building

- Short walk to Rock Creek Park

- 10 Min or less drive to downtown Silver Spring and/or Friendship Heights

- Wal-Mart right across the street!



Terms & Conditions:

- $65 Application Fee per applicant

- $35 per month Resident Benefit Package ( Please speak with one of our leasing agents for more information)

- 1 Month's Rent Deposit

- $250 Move in Fee



Contact:

Auto-Schedule Your Showing - 202-759-7678



Leasing Agents:



Jacky Filani - 301.857.1822

James Rice - 410.474.3055



