5885 Colorado Ave NW #108 - Brightwood 2BR 1BA with 14 Ft Wall Windows - ALL APPLICATIONS DUE BY MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11th, 2019
3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=i2tMPUu2Qyy
5885 Colorado Avenue NW, Unit #108, Washington, DC 20011 in Brightwood Park
Lease Terms: 16 Months at $1,800/mo, 12 Months at $1,850/mo
Unit Type: 2 BD 1 BA apartment with parking on street
Utilities: Tenant responsible for all utilities other than water
Pets: No Pets
Video Walkthrough - http://youtu.be/VU0-jIn8yZs
Unit Features:
- Kitchen: Stainless steel appliances including a Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Freezer, Oven, Stove, and Washer/Dryer combo in unit!
- Large bathroom with tub
- 10+ foot Galvanized steel ceilings
- Bamboo Hardwood Flooring
- Lots of closet space
- Extra Large Windows to showcase spectacular views
- Large Closets in the bedroom
Building & Location:
- Close to Metro, Georgia and Missouri Ave
- Bus access in front of the building
- Short walk to Rock Creek Park
- 10 Min or less drive to downtown Silver Spring and/or Friendship Heights
- Wal-Mart right across the street!
Terms & Conditions:
- $65 Application Fee per applicant
- $35 per month Resident Benefit Package ( Please speak with one of our leasing agents for more information)
- 1 Month's Rent Deposit
- $250 Move in Fee
Contact:
Auto-Schedule Your Showing - 202-759-7678
Leasing Agents:
Jacky Filani - 301.857.1822
James Rice - 410.474.3055
