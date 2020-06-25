All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 27 2019 at 5:44 PM

5801 NEBRASKA AVE NW

5801 Nebraska Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5801 Nebraska Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This special home sits high on a corner lot with well-proportioned rooms flooded with light and a layout conducive to indoor and outdoor entertaining. You will be amazed with this top-of-the line renovation plus the location is ideal-metro buses M4 is across the street/E2 E4 3 blocks away, Rock Creek Park is just a few blocks away as is Lafayette Park/School and Broad Branch Market! The designer kitchen includes a fully restored 1939 Wedgewood 6-burner with griddle stove, Subzero refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, Shaw farm sink, Waterworks marble and handmade tile, and Circa lighting. The living room has coffered beams, recessed lights and fireplace, and has easy access to the side porch and rear patio. Powder room down corridor between kitchen and lvrm. 3 bedrooms and 2 gorgeous baths up plus fixed stairs to a fully finished attic (4th bedroom). The lower level contains the 3rd full bath, laundry and plentiful storage. Garage and driveway parking, plus side street parking on Utah Avenue are all options. All new windows throughout. No pets, no smoking. 12-24 month lease. Available 7/01. Owner will take care of mulching (1x a year), yard clean up/mowing, leaf removal and gutter cleaning. See disclosure list for other house specifics.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5801 NEBRASKA AVE NW have any available units?
5801 NEBRASKA AVE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5801 NEBRASKA AVE NW have?
Some of 5801 NEBRASKA AVE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5801 NEBRASKA AVE NW currently offering any rent specials?
5801 NEBRASKA AVE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5801 NEBRASKA AVE NW pet-friendly?
No, 5801 NEBRASKA AVE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5801 NEBRASKA AVE NW offer parking?
Yes, 5801 NEBRASKA AVE NW offers parking.
Does 5801 NEBRASKA AVE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5801 NEBRASKA AVE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5801 NEBRASKA AVE NW have a pool?
No, 5801 NEBRASKA AVE NW does not have a pool.
Does 5801 NEBRASKA AVE NW have accessible units?
No, 5801 NEBRASKA AVE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5801 NEBRASKA AVE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5801 NEBRASKA AVE NW has units with dishwashers.
