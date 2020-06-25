5801 NEBRASKA AVE NW

Amenities

This special home sits high on a corner lot with well-proportioned rooms flooded with light and a layout conducive to indoor and outdoor entertaining. You will be amazed with this top-of-the line renovation plus the location is ideal-metro buses M4 is across the street/E2 E4 3 blocks away, Rock Creek Park is just a few blocks away as is Lafayette Park/School and Broad Branch Market! The designer kitchen includes a fully restored 1939 Wedgewood 6-burner with griddle stove, Subzero refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, Shaw farm sink, Waterworks marble and handmade tile, and Circa lighting. The living room has coffered beams, recessed lights and fireplace, and has easy access to the side porch and rear patio. Powder room down corridor between kitchen and lvrm. 3 bedrooms and 2 gorgeous baths up plus fixed stairs to a fully finished attic (4th bedroom). The lower level contains the 3rd full bath, laundry and plentiful storage. Garage and driveway parking, plus side street parking on Utah Avenue are all options. All new windows throughout. No pets, no smoking. 12-24 month lease. Available 7/01. Owner will take care of mulching (1x a year), yard clean up/mowing, leaf removal and gutter cleaning. See disclosure list for other house specifics.