Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

5713 3rd

5713 3rd St NE · No Longer Available
Location

5713 3rd St NE, Washington, DC 20011
Fort Totten - Riggs Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
some paid utils
key fob access
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
key fob access
- FULLY FURNISHED
- UTILITIES INCLUDED
- 2 PRIVATE PARKING SPACES AND ON STREET PARKING
- (8) MIN WALK TO FORT TOTTEN METRO
- NEXTDOOR TO NEW WAL-MART SUPERCENTER.

57Thirteen is convenient to downtown Washington, DC, MD and VA. 10 min walk to Ft. Totten Metro (red, green, yellow lines) Next door to new Wal-Mart, 10 mins to Costco. Close to shopping/dining/entertainment. 30 mins to DCA, 45 mins to BWI & IAD airports.

Primarily residential, the combined neighborhood prides itself on being tight-knit and-friendly, with many residents having lived in their homes for several decades.

Guest Access

You will have full access to the entire home during your stay, Wi-Fi, 2 Smart TVs w/Netflix (additional TVs in the bedrooms), Full Kitchen Amenities, Washer/Dryer including detergent and softner, two private off street parking spaces and additional street parking out front.

Guest may choose their own personal 4 digit access code to gain entry through the cypher door lock.

Note: Access to 57Thirteen is keyless. The cypher lock security doors allow easy check-in and check-out, and access to enter and leave the property with out the use of a key.

Interaction with Guests

Glen and I live close-by and are available to answer any questions and address any concerns during your stay.

Getting Around

Transportation Options in Washington, D.C.
The Fort Totten Metro station serves as a convenient transfer point between the red, yellow and green lines on the D.C. Metro system that stretches into neighboring areas, such as Hyattsville and Silver Spring, Maryland, and Northern Virginia.

Metro Parking: Metro Parking is $4.60 daily and free on the weekends and holidays.

Bus: The city also offers a thorough bus system and numerous Metro Bus lines converge at the Fort Totten Metro station to take passengers anywhere in the city. Take the R1, R2 and E2 Buses to Ft. Totten.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

