Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:11 PM

57 N STREET NW

57 N Street Northwest · (202) 243-7700
Location

57 N Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 418 · Avail. now

$2,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
elevator
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
Stunning, new, contemporary unit in historic building, only purchased less than a year ago. 1bedroom/1bath with a large, Private Outdoor Green Space in Truxton Circle (1st & N Sts, NW) - quite unique - and oh so nice, particularly now! Located in the rare, historic Chapman Stables (still selling condos in the development). This spacious 1BR is South facing with floor to ceiling windows - lots of sunlight! Short walk to metro (Red Line) & NOMA (Trader Joe's, Harris Teeter, Union Market and Whole Foods not much further) & to Mt. Vernon (Safeway & Busboys & Poets). Bosch appliances (sleek & smart cooktop, microwave, oven) & refrigerator, washer & dryer; hardwood floors, two (2) skylights (they may both open & has a remote device to open & close), Nest thermostat, recessed lighting throughout, ample closet space, lush courtyard, rooftop terrace with amazing views (watch the planes flying above the Washington Monument). The building includes a rooftop pavilion with communal kitchen, landscaped terrace, gas grill and U.S. Capitol views! There is a front desk concierge, guest lounge, mail room with package service, club room and bike storage available as well! Oh -- and check out the new restaurant (Republic Cantina) that opened last year in the building. Available for rent on July 20th. Close to downtown and I-395. Pets? Let's discuss on a case by case basis (up to two). *$2,700/month for 1 year lease - let's discuss a 2 year lease if desired. Rent + utilities (Electric/Internet) **Water included. No smoking. All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 N STREET NW have any available units?
57 N STREET NW has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 57 N STREET NW have?
Some of 57 N STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 N STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
57 N STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 N STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 57 N STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 57 N STREET NW offer parking?
No, 57 N STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 57 N STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 57 N STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 N STREET NW have a pool?
No, 57 N STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 57 N STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 57 N STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 57 N STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 57 N STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
