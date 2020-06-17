57 N STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly elevator concierge

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator bbq/grill bike storage internet access

Stunning, new, contemporary unit in historic building, only purchased less than a year ago. 1bedroom/1bath with a large, Private Outdoor Green Space in Truxton Circle (1st & N Sts, NW) - quite unique - and oh so nice, particularly now! Located in the rare, historic Chapman Stables (still selling condos in the development). This spacious 1BR is South facing with floor to ceiling windows - lots of sunlight! Short walk to metro (Red Line) & NOMA (Trader Joe's, Harris Teeter, Union Market and Whole Foods not much further) & to Mt. Vernon (Safeway & Busboys & Poets). Bosch appliances (sleek & smart cooktop, microwave, oven) & refrigerator, washer & dryer; hardwood floors, two (2) skylights (they may both open & has a remote device to open & close), Nest thermostat, recessed lighting throughout, ample closet space, lush courtyard, rooftop terrace with amazing views (watch the planes flying above the Washington Monument). The building includes a rooftop pavilion with communal kitchen, landscaped terrace, gas grill and U.S. Capitol views! There is a front desk concierge, guest lounge, mail room with package service, club room and bike storage available as well! Oh -- and check out the new restaurant (Republic Cantina) that opened last year in the building. Available for rent on July 20th. Close to downtown and I-395. Pets? Let's discuss on a case by case basis (up to two). *$2,700/month for 1 year lease - let's discuss a 2 year lease if desired. Rent + utilities (Electric/Internet) **Water included. No smoking. All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.