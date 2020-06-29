563 2nd Street NE

Amenities

Experience the city like a local. Our perfectly furnished apartment is located in Adams Morgan neighborhood of Washington, across from Meridian Hill Park. Whether you are coming for business or to explore the city, weve got everything you will need for a great stay such as free Wi-Fi, TV, and free utilities and one weekly cleaning. Were located several blocks from U st. Metro station - with an easy access to Reagan National Airport by taking yellow line. The bus stop is a half block away with easy access to downtown and the White House.