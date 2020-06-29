All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 563 2nd Street NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
563 2nd Street NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

563 2nd Street NE

563 2nd Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

563 2nd Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

all utils included
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
internet access
Experience the city like a local. Our perfectly furnished apartment is located in Adams Morgan neighborhood of Washington, across from Meridian Hill Park. Whether you are coming for business or to explore the city, weve got everything you will need for a great stay such as free Wi-Fi, TV, and free utilities and one weekly cleaning. Were located several blocks from U st. Metro station - with an easy access to Reagan National Airport by taking yellow line. The bus stop is a half block away with easy access to downtown and the White House.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 563 2nd Street NE have any available units?
563 2nd Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 563 2nd Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
563 2nd Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 563 2nd Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 563 2nd Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 563 2nd Street NE offer parking?
No, 563 2nd Street NE does not offer parking.
Does 563 2nd Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 563 2nd Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 563 2nd Street NE have a pool?
No, 563 2nd Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 563 2nd Street NE have accessible units?
No, 563 2nd Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 563 2nd Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 563 2nd Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 563 2nd Street NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 563 2nd Street NE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hudson and DeSoto
1425 P St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Meridian at Gallery Place
450 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
eaves Glover Park
3850 Tunlaw Rd NW
Washington, DC 20007
The Chesapeake
4607 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Shay
1921 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Parc Riverside
1011 1st St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Belvedere
1301 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Camden Roosevelt
2101 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University