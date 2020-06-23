All apartments in Washington
56 NEW YORK AVENUE NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

56 NEW YORK AVENUE NW

56 New York Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

56 New York Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Welcome to an inviting all-inclusive urban oasis with garage door parking, green space, and a walk to Metro! Renovated in 2015 with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinetry, tile floors, open spaces, and plenty of room. Rent includes all utilities, a great cable TV and internet package, and a security system. Well-behaved pets invited. Come check it out!* Over 600 sq. ft. in total* 1 Bedroom, 1 full bathroom w/ standing shower, 3 total closets* Cable (Comcast Xfinity w/ over 200 channels and 5 premium packages), internet, personal ADT system and electricity are included in the rent * Secured parking included in the back w/ garage door opener * Full-size Washer/Dryer in the bathroom* Pets are welcome (for nominal fee)* Furniture includes: 66 in. sofa chair from West Elm (which also serves as a foldout bed) in living room area, Hutch workstation, end table, corner dining table, a mounted TV and a queen size bed* Within 3 blocks of NOMA (Red Line) and 6 blocks of Mt Vernon (Green & Yellow Lines) Metro Stations

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 NEW YORK AVENUE NW have any available units?
56 NEW YORK AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 56 NEW YORK AVENUE NW have?
Some of 56 NEW YORK AVENUE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 NEW YORK AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
56 NEW YORK AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 NEW YORK AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 56 NEW YORK AVENUE NW is pet friendly.
Does 56 NEW YORK AVENUE NW offer parking?
Yes, 56 NEW YORK AVENUE NW offers parking.
Does 56 NEW YORK AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 56 NEW YORK AVENUE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 NEW YORK AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 56 NEW YORK AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 56 NEW YORK AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 56 NEW YORK AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 56 NEW YORK AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 56 NEW YORK AVENUE NW has units with dishwashers.
