56 NEW YORK AVENUE NW

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Welcome to an inviting all-inclusive urban oasis with garage door parking, green space, and a walk to Metro! Renovated in 2015 with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinetry, tile floors, open spaces, and plenty of room. Rent includes all utilities, a great cable TV and internet package, and a security system. Well-behaved pets invited. Come check it out!* Over 600 sq. ft. in total* 1 Bedroom, 1 full bathroom w/ standing shower, 3 total closets* Cable (Comcast Xfinity w/ over 200 channels and 5 premium packages), internet, personal ADT system and electricity are included in the rent * Secured parking included in the back w/ garage door opener * Full-size Washer/Dryer in the bathroom* Pets are welcome (for nominal fee)* Furniture includes: 66 in. sofa chair from West Elm (which also serves as a foldout bed) in living room area, Hutch workstation, end table, corner dining table, a mounted TV and a queen size bed* Within 3 blocks of NOMA (Red Line) and 6 blocks of Mt Vernon (Green & Yellow Lines) Metro Stations