55 M STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This spacious one bedroom and one bathroom unit features 550 square feet of space and an open floor plan. The main living area features plenty of natural light, and hardwood floors. The kitchen features granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances (including a dishwasher!). The bedroom is nicely sized and the bathroom is beautifully tiled. The building offers secured entry and one parking pass is included!This apartment is conveniently located near the Mount Vernon and NOMA neighborhoods in Washington, DC. It is just a few blocks to Harris Teeter and Walmart as well as a number of DC's best restaurants and attractions. Public transit is easily accessible. The NOMA -Gallaudet Metro Station id 0.5 miles away. Union Station is less than one mile away. The 96, 80 and P6 bus stations are less than two blocks away. There is an application fee of $40 per applicant. The minimum lease term is for one year and the security deposit is equal to one full month's rent. Tenants are responsible for electricity. Tenants are responsible for the applicable move-in fee of $100. Small pets are accepted on case by case base.