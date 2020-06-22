All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 55 M STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
55 M STREET NW
Last updated May 1 2019 at 1:59 PM

55 M STREET NW

55 M Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
H Street-NoMa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

55 M Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious one bedroom and one bathroom unit features 550 square feet of space and an open floor plan. The main living area features plenty of natural light, and hardwood floors. The kitchen features granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances (including a dishwasher!). The bedroom is nicely sized and the bathroom is beautifully tiled. The building offers secured entry and one parking pass is included!This apartment is conveniently located near the Mount Vernon and NOMA neighborhoods in Washington, DC. It is just a few blocks to Harris Teeter and Walmart as well as a number of DC's best restaurants and attractions. Public transit is easily accessible. The NOMA -Gallaudet Metro Station id 0.5 miles away. Union Station is less than one mile away. The 96, 80 and P6 bus stations are less than two blocks away. There is an application fee of $40 per applicant. The minimum lease term is for one year and the security deposit is equal to one full month's rent. Tenants are responsible for electricity. Tenants are responsible for the applicable move-in fee of $100. Small pets are accepted on case by case base.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 M STREET NW have any available units?
55 M STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 55 M STREET NW have?
Some of 55 M STREET NW's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 M STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
55 M STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 M STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 55 M STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 55 M STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 55 M STREET NW does offer parking.
Does 55 M STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 M STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 M STREET NW have a pool?
No, 55 M STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 55 M STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 55 M STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 55 M STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 M STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cambridge
1221 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Belgard
33 N St NE
Washington, DC 20002
DeSoto
1445 P St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Flats at Atlas
1600 Maryland Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Modern at Art Place
400 Galloway St NE
Washington, DC 20011
The Citadel
1631 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Legacy West End
1225 22nd St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Remington Apartments
601 24th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20037

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University