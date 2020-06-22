All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 543 Florida Ave NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
543 Florida Ave NW
Last updated August 17 2019 at 6:06 PM

543 Florida Ave NW

543 Florida Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

543 Florida Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b90c2810b8 ---- Make this amazing 2BD, 1BA, Le Droit Park / Florida Avenue apartment yours today! Vouchers welcome! Located directly on Florida Avenue, this apartment leads you directly to the Action! With restaurants and night life spots galore, you will have no problem entertaining yourself and your guests. This apartment comes furnished with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, central air conditioning and a front loading washer / dryer conveniently located in the unit. Contact us today to schedule a tour of this amazing condominium. No pets allowed, but service & companion animals are welcome. Professionally managed by: Fred A Smith Company 730 24th St NW Suite 19 Washington, DC 20037 202-337-5080

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 543 Florida Ave NW have any available units?
543 Florida Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 543 Florida Ave NW have?
Some of 543 Florida Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 543 Florida Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
543 Florida Ave NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 543 Florida Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 543 Florida Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 543 Florida Ave NW offer parking?
No, 543 Florida Ave NW does not offer parking.
Does 543 Florida Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 543 Florida Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 543 Florida Ave NW have a pool?
No, 543 Florida Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 543 Florida Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 543 Florida Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 543 Florida Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 543 Florida Ave NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1500 Mass
1500 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Roberta
5429 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
Arris
1331 4th St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Louis at 14th
1920 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Glover House
2101 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20007
The Harper
1919 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Ravenel
1610 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Park Naylor Apartments
2562 Naylor Rd SE
Washington, DC 20020

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University