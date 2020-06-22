543 Florida Ave NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b90c2810b8 ---- Make this amazing 2BD, 1BA, Le Droit Park / Florida Avenue apartment yours today! Vouchers welcome! Located directly on Florida Avenue, this apartment leads you directly to the Action! With restaurants and night life spots galore, you will have no problem entertaining yourself and your guests. This apartment comes furnished with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, central air conditioning and a front loading washer / dryer conveniently located in the unit. Contact us today to schedule a tour of this amazing condominium. No pets allowed, but service & companion animals are welcome. Professionally managed by: Fred A Smith Company 730 24th St NW Suite 19 Washington, DC 20037 202-337-5080