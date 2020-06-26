5425 Blair Road NE

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/baf7f1c0b6 ---- This 3 Bed/2 Bath home features hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace and large outdoor patio space perfect for entertaining. With 3,250 sq ft this home has enough room for a large dining room, family room and finished basement! Schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today! Features: - Stainless steel appliances - Central heat and A/C - Wood burning fireplace - Multi-purpose finished basement - Fenced-in private patio - Hardwood floors throughout - Washer and dryer Nearby: - Commute: private parking space, 10 min walk to Fort Totten Metro Station (Green, Yellow and Red lines) - Conveniences: Walmart, CVS - Dining: Library Tavern, Mid Atlantic Seafood, Andrene’s, Five Guys - Refuel: Culture Coffee Too, 7-Eleven *This property is professionally managed by Atlas Lane* We’re a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home. We’re setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property. Check us out at atlaslane.com Storage In Basement Wood Fireplace