Washington, DC
5425 Blair Road NE
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

5425 Blair Road NE

5425 Blair Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Washington
Brightwood - Manor Park
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

5425 Blair Road Northeast, Washington, DC 20011
Brightwood - Manor Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/baf7f1c0b6 ---- This 3 Bed/2 Bath home features hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace and large outdoor patio space perfect for entertaining. With 3,250 sq ft this home has enough room for a large dining room, family room and finished basement! Schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today! Features: - Stainless steel appliances - Central heat and A/C - Wood burning fireplace - Multi-purpose finished basement - Fenced-in private patio - Hardwood floors throughout - Washer and dryer   Nearby: - Commute: private parking space, 10 min walk to Fort Totten Metro Station (Green, Yellow and Red lines) - Conveniences: Walmart, CVS - Dining: Library Tavern, Mid Atlantic Seafood, Andrene&rsquo;s, Five Guys - Refuel: Culture Coffee Too, 7-Eleven  *This property is professionally managed by Atlas Lane* We&rsquo;re a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home. We&rsquo;re setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property. Check us out at atlaslane.com Storage In Basement Wood Fireplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5425 Blair Road NE have any available units?
5425 Blair Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5425 Blair Road NE have?
Some of 5425 Blair Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5425 Blair Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
5425 Blair Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5425 Blair Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 5425 Blair Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5425 Blair Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 5425 Blair Road NE offers parking.
Does 5425 Blair Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5425 Blair Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5425 Blair Road NE have a pool?
No, 5425 Blair Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 5425 Blair Road NE have accessible units?
No, 5425 Blair Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5425 Blair Road NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5425 Blair Road NE does not have units with dishwashers.

