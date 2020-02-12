All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

5410 Connecticut Ave NW #316

5410 Connecticut Avenue Northwest · (202) 431-5256
Location

5410 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 5410 Connecticut Ave NW #316 · Avail. now

$1,680

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
garage
gym
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Bright & Spacous 1BR Home - Utilities Inc!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this bright and spacious one bedroom home on Connecticut Ave NW!!! Large open living/dining space with big windows and lots of natural light. Nice modern kitchen with newer appliances. Big bedroom w/large closet, full bathroom, and 3 additional big closets! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! BONUS - Additional storage room space included! Garage parking available for $150/Mo. Building has Onsite laundry, gym, roof terrace and party room. $150 move-in fee. [Qualification: credit score 600+ and combined annual income of $50k]. Application fee: $60/adult applicant. Text Brian at 202-431-5256 to schedule a showing and to get application.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5806554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5410 Connecticut Ave NW #316 have any available units?
5410 Connecticut Ave NW #316 has a unit available for $1,680 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5410 Connecticut Ave NW #316 have?
Some of 5410 Connecticut Ave NW #316's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5410 Connecticut Ave NW #316 currently offering any rent specials?
5410 Connecticut Ave NW #316 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5410 Connecticut Ave NW #316 pet-friendly?
No, 5410 Connecticut Ave NW #316 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5410 Connecticut Ave NW #316 offer parking?
Yes, 5410 Connecticut Ave NW #316 does offer parking.
Does 5410 Connecticut Ave NW #316 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5410 Connecticut Ave NW #316 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5410 Connecticut Ave NW #316 have a pool?
No, 5410 Connecticut Ave NW #316 does not have a pool.
Does 5410 Connecticut Ave NW #316 have accessible units?
No, 5410 Connecticut Ave NW #316 does not have accessible units.
Does 5410 Connecticut Ave NW #316 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5410 Connecticut Ave NW #316 does not have units with dishwashers.
