5410 Connecticut Ave NW #316

Bright & Spacous 1BR Home - Utilities Inc!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this bright and spacious one bedroom home on Connecticut Ave NW!!! Large open living/dining space with big windows and lots of natural light. Nice modern kitchen with newer appliances. Big bedroom w/large closet, full bathroom, and 3 additional big closets! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! BONUS - Additional storage room space included! Garage parking available for $150/Mo. Building has Onsite laundry, gym, roof terrace and party room. $150 move-in fee. [Qualification: credit score 600+ and combined annual income of $50k]. Application fee: $60/adult applicant. Text Brian at 202-431-5256 to schedule a showing and to get application.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5806554)