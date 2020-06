Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Great rowhouse in the heart of Columbia Heights. Features a welcoming front porch with 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 full baths, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, and finished basement with walkout. Fenced backyard that is perfect for entertaining. Walking distance to Metro, bus, grocery, restaurants, and much more. Housing vouchers cannot be accepted.