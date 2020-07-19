5327 43rd Street Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Absolutely gorgeous and updated 4BR/3.5BA Craftsman style house in Friendship Heights!



This light filled unit features: charming front porch, beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and SS appliances, hardwood floors, high ceiling, sun room, wood burning fireplace, separate entrance to lower level in-law unit (1br/1ba kitchen LR storage, etc), private fenced in yard, and 3 car off street parking. Dogs are welcome!



Great location just one block away from metro (Red line) and the heart of Friendship Heights with grocery stores, restaurants and shopping.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.