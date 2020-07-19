All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 5327 43rd Street Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
5327 43rd Street Northwest
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:12 AM

5327 43rd Street Northwest

5327 43rd Street Northwest · (516) 784-6107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5327 43rd Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 7

$6,000

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2680 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Absolutely gorgeous and updated 4BR/3.5BA Craftsman style house in Friendship Heights!

This light filled unit features: charming front porch, beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and SS appliances, hardwood floors, high ceiling, sun room, wood burning fireplace, separate entrance to lower level in-law unit (1br/1ba kitchen LR storage, etc), private fenced in yard, and 3 car off street parking. Dogs are welcome!

Great location just one block away from metro (Red line) and the heart of Friendship Heights with grocery stores, restaurants and shopping.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5327 43rd Street Northwest have any available units?
5327 43rd Street Northwest has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5327 43rd Street Northwest have?
Some of 5327 43rd Street Northwest's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5327 43rd Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
5327 43rd Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5327 43rd Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 5327 43rd Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 5327 43rd Street Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 5327 43rd Street Northwest offers parking.
Does 5327 43rd Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5327 43rd Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5327 43rd Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 5327 43rd Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 5327 43rd Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 5327 43rd Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 5327 43rd Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5327 43rd Street Northwest has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5327 43rd Street Northwest?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westbrooke Place
2201 N St NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Park Crest
2070 Belmont Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Park Crest
2324 41st St NW
Washington, DC 20007
The York and Potomac Park
510 21st St NW
Washington, DC 20052
2255 Wisconsin
2255 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
Senate Square
201 I St NE
Washington, DC 20002
7th Flats
1825 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Ravenel
1610 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDLaurel, MD
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleCapitol HillFoggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No MaU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity