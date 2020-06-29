All apartments in Washington
Location

5306 8th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Looking for a gorgeous and recently renovated 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home in Petworth? This beautiful unit features an open floor plan, updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, upstairs skylights, laundry room on the bedroom level, finished basement with partial kitchen, storage, front porch, deck, fenced in backyard and off-street parking. This is a great location within 2 blocks of Georgia Avenue and Kennedy St. corridors. The area offers shops, restaurants and easy public transit to downtown.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5306 8th Street Northwest have any available units?
5306 8th Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5306 8th Street Northwest have?
Some of 5306 8th Street Northwest's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5306 8th Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
5306 8th Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5306 8th Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 5306 8th Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 5306 8th Street Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 5306 8th Street Northwest offers parking.
Does 5306 8th Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5306 8th Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5306 8th Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 5306 8th Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 5306 8th Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 5306 8th Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 5306 8th Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5306 8th Street Northwest has units with dishwashers.
