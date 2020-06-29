5306 8th Street Northwest

Amenities

Looking for a gorgeous and recently renovated 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home in Petworth? This beautiful unit features an open floor plan, updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, upstairs skylights, laundry room on the bedroom level, finished basement with partial kitchen, storage, front porch, deck, fenced in backyard and off-street parking. This is a great location within 2 blocks of Georgia Avenue and Kennedy St. corridors. The area offers shops, restaurants and easy public transit to downtown.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.