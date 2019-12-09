530 K Street SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities internet access lobby

Perfect condo for DC interns, summer associates, new professionals and students. Located in a prime NW DC location - DuPont Circle. Live where you work and play. Walk or Metro anywhere!



Furnished Jr 1-bedroom with private sleeping room in the heart of DuPont Circle with roof deck and 24 hr front desk. One block to Dupont Metro Red Line, 2 blocks to Whole Foods, CVS, Starbucks, bars, restaurants, shopping, Logan Circle and downtown DC. What could be more convenient and fun!



AVAILABLE: December 2019 - Flexible Lease Short or Long-term



Utilities Included except internet/cable

Furnished Condo

Security Deposit -

Move-in Fee -

No pets allowed in the building



Very Clean, Exposed Brick, Hardwood Floors, Marble Bathroom, Quartz Kitchen Counter, Dishwasher, Ceiling Fan, Large Closet, Smart TV, Roof Deck, 24 hr Secured Lobby.



Furnishings include: sofa, dining room set, double bed, Smart TV, coffee table, chest, entertainment center.



Please call, text, email to schedule a viewing. Thank you