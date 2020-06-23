All apartments in Washington
530 K Street SE

530 K Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

530 K Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
internet access
lobby
A great condo for professionals, interns, and students. Located in super convenient DuPont Circle. Live where you work and play - walk or Metro anywhere! Utilities included.

Furnished Jr 1-bedroom in the heart of DuPont Circle with 50-inch wall-mounted Roku TV, roof deck and 24 hr front desk. One block to Dupont Metro Red Line, 2 blocks to Whole Foods, CVS, Starbucks, bars, restaurants, shopping, Logan Circle and downtown DC!

Available: June 1, 2020 - Flexible Lease Short or Long-term

Internet/WIFI Included
50 inch Roku Smart TV
Furnished Condo
Security Deposit -$1,000
Move-in Fee - $200
No pets allowed

Condo is Very Clean with, Exposed Brick, Hardwood Floors, Marble Bathroom, Quartz Kitchen Counter, Dishwasher, Ceiling Fan, Large Closet, 50 inch Roku Smart TV, Roof Deck, 24 hr Secured Lobby.

Furnishings include: sofa, dining room set, double bed, coffee table, chest, entertainment center.

Please call, text, email to schedule a viewing. Thank you

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 K Street SE have any available units?
530 K Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 530 K Street SE have?
Some of 530 K Street SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 K Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
530 K Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 K Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 530 K Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 530 K Street SE offer parking?
No, 530 K Street SE does not offer parking.
Does 530 K Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 K Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 K Street SE have a pool?
No, 530 K Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 530 K Street SE have accessible units?
No, 530 K Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 530 K Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 K Street SE has units with dishwashers.
