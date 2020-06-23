530 K Street SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities internet access lobby

A great condo for professionals, interns, and students. Located in super convenient DuPont Circle. Live where you work and play - walk or Metro anywhere! Utilities included.



Furnished Jr 1-bedroom in the heart of DuPont Circle with 50-inch wall-mounted Roku TV, roof deck and 24 hr front desk. One block to Dupont Metro Red Line, 2 blocks to Whole Foods, CVS, Starbucks, bars, restaurants, shopping, Logan Circle and downtown DC!



Available: June 1, 2020 - Flexible Lease Short or Long-term



Internet/WIFI Included

50 inch Roku Smart TV

Furnished Condo

Security Deposit -$1,000

Move-in Fee - $200

No pets allowed



Condo is Very Clean with, Exposed Brick, Hardwood Floors, Marble Bathroom, Quartz Kitchen Counter, Dishwasher, Ceiling Fan, Large Closet, 50 inch Roku Smart TV, Roof Deck, 24 hr Secured Lobby.



Furnishings include: sofa, dining room set, double bed, coffee table, chest, entertainment center.



Please call, text, email to schedule a viewing. Thank you