Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

528 25th Place NE

528 25th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

528 25th Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Kingman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Quiet & Secure neighborhood in a perfect location - Property Id: 127835

Beautiful property, newly renovated
4 bedrooms
2.5 bathrooms
Fully equipped basement
Laundry room
Office space

? Quiet Neighborhood
? 3 Levels
? Front Porch with landscape yard
? Hardwood floors
? Granite
? Oak Wood Shelves
? Stainless Steel appliances
? Dishwasher
? Recess Lights
? Living Room
? Kitchen
? Dining Room
? Washer /Dryer
? Fence in backyard
? Perfect Location
? Near Langston Golf Course
? Minutes from Kingman and Heritage Island
? Walking distance from RFK stadium and fields and D.C.Armory
? Access to Bus and Trolley
? Minutes from route 295
? Close to Maryland and Virginia
? Local churches
? Near H street corridor for entertainment
? Close to local eateries, shops and grocery stores
? Near Local schools
? Walking distance to weekend farmers market

Wmata: Acess to DC trolley and X2 bus Walking distance
Near stadium armory and Minnesota train station
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/127835p
Property Id 127835

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5013037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

