528 25th Place NE

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Quiet & Secure neighborhood in a perfect location - Property Id: 127835



Beautiful property, newly renovated

4 bedrooms

2.5 bathrooms

Fully equipped basement

Laundry room

Office space



? Quiet Neighborhood

? 3 Levels

? Front Porch with landscape yard

? Hardwood floors

? Granite

? Oak Wood Shelves

? Stainless Steel appliances

? Dishwasher

? Recess Lights

? Living Room

? Kitchen

? Dining Room

? Washer /Dryer

? Fence in backyard

? Perfect Location

? Near Langston Golf Course

? Minutes from Kingman and Heritage Island

? Walking distance from RFK stadium and fields and D.C.Armory

? Access to Bus and Trolley

? Minutes from route 295

? Close to Maryland and Virginia

? Local churches

? Near H street corridor for entertainment

? Close to local eateries, shops and grocery stores

? Near Local schools

? Walking distance to weekend farmers market



Wmata: Acess to DC trolley and X2 bus Walking distance

Near stadium armory and Minnesota train station

No Dogs Allowed



