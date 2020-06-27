528 25th Place NE

Amenities
Quiet & Secure neighborhood in a perfect location - Property Id: 127835
Beautiful property, newly renovated
4 bedrooms
2.5 bathrooms
Fully equipped basement
Laundry room
Office space
? Quiet Neighborhood
? 3 Levels
? Front Porch with landscape yard
? Hardwood floors
? Granite
? Oak Wood Shelves
? Stainless Steel appliances
? Dishwasher
? Recess Lights
? Living Room
? Kitchen
? Dining Room
? Washer /Dryer
? Fence in backyard
? Perfect Location
? Near Langston Golf Course
? Minutes from Kingman and Heritage Island
? Walking distance from RFK stadium and fields and D.C.Armory
? Access to Bus and Trolley
? Minutes from route 295
? Close to Maryland and Virginia
? Local churches
? Near H street corridor for entertainment
? Close to local eateries, shops and grocery stores
? Near Local schools
? Walking distance to weekend farmers market
Wmata: Acess to DC trolley and X2 bus Walking distance
Near stadium armory and Minnesota train station
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/127835p
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5013037)