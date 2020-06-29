All apartments in Washington
526 13TH STREET SE

526 13th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

526 13th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This home has too many features to list! Hardwood floors throughout this beautiful contemporary condo with all high end finishes. Floor to ceiling windows provide loads of natural light. Open concept main level: living room with fireplace and built-in shelves. Chef caliber kitchen with stainless steel, top of the line appliances, granite counters, gas cook top and tons of cabinet and counter space. Dining room with 20ft ceilings! Rear family room with custom built in cabinets walks out to back porch.Floating stairwell takes you up to the second floor; office in between the two master suites with stunning en-suite bathrooms. Both bedrooms large enough to accommodate a king sized bed! Front balcony, rear porch and lower level parking spot included! Washer / Dryer in unit.Fantastic location! Walk to Potomac Avenue and Eastern Market Metros. Restaurants, bars, grocery stores, parks all nearby!Pets case by case with owner approval. One small dog allowed.Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $156,000/ year.Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 13TH STREET SE have any available units?
526 13TH STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 526 13TH STREET SE have?
Some of 526 13TH STREET SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 13TH STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
526 13TH STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 13TH STREET SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 526 13TH STREET SE is pet friendly.
Does 526 13TH STREET SE offer parking?
Yes, 526 13TH STREET SE offers parking.
Does 526 13TH STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 526 13TH STREET SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 13TH STREET SE have a pool?
No, 526 13TH STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 526 13TH STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 526 13TH STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 526 13TH STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 526 13TH STREET SE has units with dishwashers.

