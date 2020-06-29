526 13TH STREET SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This home has too many features to list! Hardwood floors throughout this beautiful contemporary condo with all high end finishes. Floor to ceiling windows provide loads of natural light. Open concept main level: living room with fireplace and built-in shelves. Chef caliber kitchen with stainless steel, top of the line appliances, granite counters, gas cook top and tons of cabinet and counter space. Dining room with 20ft ceilings! Rear family room with custom built in cabinets walks out to back porch.Floating stairwell takes you up to the second floor; office in between the two master suites with stunning en-suite bathrooms. Both bedrooms large enough to accommodate a king sized bed! Front balcony, rear porch and lower level parking spot included! Washer / Dryer in unit.Fantastic location! Walk to Potomac Avenue and Eastern Market Metros. Restaurants, bars, grocery stores, parks all nearby!Pets case by case with owner approval. One small dog allowed.Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $156,000/ year.Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.