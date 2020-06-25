5253 43RD STREET NW

Amenities

Come view this lovely home with renovated kitchen in the heart of Friendship Heights.Enter house directly into the living room (17x15) with polished hardwood floors. Separate dining room (12x10) also has classic wood flooring and is located directly behind the living room. Kitchen comes fully equipped with a gas range, refrigerator, new flooring, new cabinets and granite counters, plus a dishwasher and garbage disposal. A door in the kitchen leads out into a serene screened in porch. A partially fenced-in back yard and convenient parking area is in the rear of the house. Stairs in living room lead to the upper level where three bedrooms (14x12) (12x11) (8x7) and a hall bath are found. All bedrooms have hardwood flooring. Stairs in kitchen lead down to the finished basement that includes a living room (14x12), full bath and fourth bedroom (15x12) along with a laundry area. Basement can be accessed directly from the backyard for added privacy. Please call or text WMS at 240-997-3585 to inquire about this immediate availability.