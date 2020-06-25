All apartments in Washington
5253 43RD STREET NW

5253 43rd Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5253 43rd Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Come view this lovely home with renovated kitchen in the heart of Friendship Heights.Enter house directly into the living room (17x15) with polished hardwood floors. Separate dining room (12x10) also has classic wood flooring and is located directly behind the living room. Kitchen comes fully equipped with a gas range, refrigerator, new flooring, new cabinets and granite counters, plus a dishwasher and garbage disposal. A door in the kitchen leads out into a serene screened in porch. A partially fenced-in back yard and convenient parking area is in the rear of the house. Stairs in living room lead to the upper level where three bedrooms (14x12) (12x11) (8x7) and a hall bath are found. All bedrooms have hardwood flooring. Stairs in kitchen lead down to the finished basement that includes a living room (14x12), full bath and fourth bedroom (15x12) along with a laundry area. Basement can be accessed directly from the backyard for added privacy. Please call or text WMS at 240-997-3585 to inquire about this immediate availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5253 43RD STREET NW have any available units?
5253 43RD STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5253 43RD STREET NW have?
Some of 5253 43RD STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5253 43RD STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
5253 43RD STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5253 43RD STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 5253 43RD STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5253 43RD STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 5253 43RD STREET NW offers parking.
Does 5253 43RD STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5253 43RD STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5253 43RD STREET NW have a pool?
No, 5253 43RD STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 5253 43RD STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 5253 43RD STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5253 43RD STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5253 43RD STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
