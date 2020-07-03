All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 5220 North Capitol Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
5220 North Capitol Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5220 North Capitol Street

5220 North Capitol Street NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5220 North Capitol Street NE, Washington, DC 20011
Fort Totten - Riggs Park

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
parking
Schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/90c1aad079 Large one bedroom apartment in well-maintained 1941 apartment building in North Petworth. Unique historic details like angled doorways, parquet floors, built-in pantry cabinets, original bathroom tile work in good repair, make this a truly charming place to call home. Apartment Features: Third floor easy walk up Spacious master bedroom Ample closet space Parquet floors Modern kitchen including gas range Window A/C units included Building Features: Modern multiple washer/dryers units in basement of building Utilities: All utilities (gas, electric, water) included in rent. Parking: Ample street parking. Location: Located in quiet North Petworth, walking distance (8 min) to Fort Totten Metro (Green/Yellow/Red lines), with an easy ride downtown. Easy access to Catholic University and Washington Hospital Center. Lease Terms: Available October 5th. Minimum one year lease. Sorry no pets allowed, but building policy may change. Credit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5220 North Capitol Street have any available units?
5220 North Capitol Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 5220 North Capitol Street currently offering any rent specials?
5220 North Capitol Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5220 North Capitol Street pet-friendly?
No, 5220 North Capitol Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5220 North Capitol Street offer parking?
Yes, 5220 North Capitol Street offers parking.
Does 5220 North Capitol Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5220 North Capitol Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5220 North Capitol Street have a pool?
No, 5220 North Capitol Street does not have a pool.
Does 5220 North Capitol Street have accessible units?
No, 5220 North Capitol Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5220 North Capitol Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5220 North Capitol Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5220 North Capitol Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5220 North Capitol Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elise
825 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Mission Apartments
1350 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE
1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Crestwood
3900 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20011
700 Constitution
700 Constitution Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Newport West Apartments
1415 Rhode Island Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
1841 Columbia Apartments
1841 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Modern on M
465 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University