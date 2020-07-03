5220 North Capitol Street

Amenities

Schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/90c1aad079 Large one bedroom apartment in well-maintained 1941 apartment building in North Petworth. Unique historic details like angled doorways, parquet floors, built-in pantry cabinets, original bathroom tile work in good repair, make this a truly charming place to call home. Apartment Features: Third floor easy walk up Spacious master bedroom Ample closet space Parquet floors Modern kitchen including gas range Window A/C units included Building Features: Modern multiple washer/dryers units in basement of building Utilities: All utilities (gas, electric, water) included in rent. Parking: Ample street parking. Location: Located in quiet North Petworth, walking distance (8 min) to Fort Totten Metro (Green/Yellow/Red lines), with an easy ride downtown. Easy access to Catholic University and Washington Hospital Center. Lease Terms: Available October 5th. Minimum one year lease. Sorry no pets allowed, but building policy may change. Credit