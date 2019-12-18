5205 JUST STREET NE

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

This stunning renovated property is ready for a tenant(s)! It's completely renovated on all 3 levels. There's 2 nice sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space and 2 full bathrooms. The main level has gorgeous hardwood floors and a dream kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and white shaker cabinets. Plenty of room for entertaining throughout the house or in the huge fenced in backyard. Conveniently located just 1 mile to the Deanwood Metro. Landlord expects good credit only (700+)!