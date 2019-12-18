All apartments in Washington
5205 JUST STREET NE
5205 JUST STREET NE

5205 Just Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5205 Just Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Deanwood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
This stunning renovated property is ready for a tenant(s)! It's completely renovated on all 3 levels. There's 2 nice sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space and 2 full bathrooms. The main level has gorgeous hardwood floors and a dream kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and white shaker cabinets. Plenty of room for entertaining throughout the house or in the huge fenced in backyard. Conveniently located just 1 mile to the Deanwood Metro. Landlord expects good credit only (700+)!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5205 JUST STREET NE have any available units?
5205 JUST STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5205 JUST STREET NE have?
Some of 5205 JUST STREET NE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5205 JUST STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
5205 JUST STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5205 JUST STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 5205 JUST STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5205 JUST STREET NE offer parking?
No, 5205 JUST STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 5205 JUST STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5205 JUST STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5205 JUST STREET NE have a pool?
No, 5205 JUST STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 5205 JUST STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 5205 JUST STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5205 JUST STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5205 JUST STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
