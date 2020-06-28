All apartments in Washington
52 U ST NW #ENGLISH BASEMENT.
52 U ST NW #ENGLISH BASEMENT

52 U Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

52 U Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Bright, spacious garden-level apartment available immediately in charming Bloomingdale, adjacent to Crispus Attucks Park. This 930 sq. ft. updated and unfurnished apartment features high ceilings, lots of light, ceramic tile floors, open kitchen, two spacious bedrooms (both fit queen beds), shared bathroom, in-unit washer/dryer and a walk-out level rear patio and shared back yard. One pet is welcome with landlord pre-approval for an additional monthly fee ($50/cat; $75/dog). Water bill is shared with the landlord, who lives upstairs; other utilities (electricity/cable/internet) are separately metered and tenants' responsibility. Conveniently located steps from the restaurants and other amenities of Shaw and Bloomingdale and within walking distance to two metro stations: Rhode Island Avenue-Brentwood (red line) and Shaw-Howard U. (green line). And you're also steps to metro bus lines 80, G8, 90, 96, X3 and a 5-minute drive to Union Station. One-year minimum lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 52 U ST NW #ENGLISH BASEMENT have any available units?
52 U ST NW #ENGLISH BASEMENT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 52 U ST NW #ENGLISH BASEMENT have?
Some of 52 U ST NW #ENGLISH BASEMENT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 U ST NW #ENGLISH BASEMENT currently offering any rent specials?
52 U ST NW #ENGLISH BASEMENT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 U ST NW #ENGLISH BASEMENT pet-friendly?
Yes, 52 U ST NW #ENGLISH BASEMENT is pet friendly.
Does 52 U ST NW #ENGLISH BASEMENT offer parking?
Yes, 52 U ST NW #ENGLISH BASEMENT offers parking.
Does 52 U ST NW #ENGLISH BASEMENT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 52 U ST NW #ENGLISH BASEMENT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 U ST NW #ENGLISH BASEMENT have a pool?
No, 52 U ST NW #ENGLISH BASEMENT does not have a pool.
Does 52 U ST NW #ENGLISH BASEMENT have accessible units?
No, 52 U ST NW #ENGLISH BASEMENT does not have accessible units.
Does 52 U ST NW #ENGLISH BASEMENT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 52 U ST NW #ENGLISH BASEMENT has units with dishwashers.

