52 U ST NW #ENGLISH BASEMENT.

Bright, spacious garden-level apartment available immediately in charming Bloomingdale, adjacent to Crispus Attucks Park. This 930 sq. ft. updated and unfurnished apartment features high ceilings, lots of light, ceramic tile floors, open kitchen, two spacious bedrooms (both fit queen beds), shared bathroom, in-unit washer/dryer and a walk-out level rear patio and shared back yard. One pet is welcome with landlord pre-approval for an additional monthly fee ($50/cat; $75/dog). Water bill is shared with the landlord, who lives upstairs; other utilities (electricity/cable/internet) are separately metered and tenants' responsibility. Conveniently located steps from the restaurants and other amenities of Shaw and Bloomingdale and within walking distance to two metro stations: Rhode Island Avenue-Brentwood (red line) and Shaw-Howard U. (green line). And you're also steps to metro bus lines 80, G8, 90, 96, X3 and a 5-minute drive to Union Station. One-year minimum lease.