Washington, DC
52 BUCHANAN STREET NE
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:15 AM

52 BUCHANAN STREET NE

52 Buchanan Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

52 Buchanan Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20011
Fort Totten - Riggs Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great Location!! Immediate possession. Rent amount includes main and upper level and utilities included, electric, gas and water. Basement not included. 3 bedrooms on upper level with new washer/dryer on bedroom level.Hardwood floors through out. Stainless Steel appliances. New blinds. Upgraded outlets and switches. New light fixture in bathroom. Ceramic tile floor. Covered front porch for those warm summer nights to enjoy. Near Fort Totten. Minutes to Fort Totten Metro Station. Vouchers Welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 BUCHANAN STREET NE have any available units?
52 BUCHANAN STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 52 BUCHANAN STREET NE have?
Some of 52 BUCHANAN STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 BUCHANAN STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
52 BUCHANAN STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 BUCHANAN STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 52 BUCHANAN STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 52 BUCHANAN STREET NE offer parking?
No, 52 BUCHANAN STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 52 BUCHANAN STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 52 BUCHANAN STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 BUCHANAN STREET NE have a pool?
No, 52 BUCHANAN STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 52 BUCHANAN STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 52 BUCHANAN STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 52 BUCHANAN STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 52 BUCHANAN STREET NE has units with dishwashers.
