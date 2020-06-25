52 BUCHANAN STREET NE

Amenities

Great Location!! Immediate possession. Rent amount includes main and upper level and utilities included, electric, gas and water. Basement not included. 3 bedrooms on upper level with new washer/dryer on bedroom level.Hardwood floors through out. Stainless Steel appliances. New blinds. Upgraded outlets and switches. New light fixture in bathroom. Ceramic tile floor. Covered front porch for those warm summer nights to enjoy. Near Fort Totten. Minutes to Fort Totten Metro Station. Vouchers Welcome.