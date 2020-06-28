All apartments in Washington
52 Bates St NW
Last updated November 16 2019 at 8:46 AM

52 Bates St NW

52 Bates Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

52 Bates Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
coffee bar
playground
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION!

This beautiful 4BR/2 1/2 BA Rowhouse features:

*Fireplace in the Living room
*Central Air
*Master BR has 2 spacious closets
*HWF throughout the first floor
*Granite Countertops
*Black Appliances
*Washer and Dryer
*One car Driveway

For rental inquiries, please contact our office at 301-577-7917 or 301-608-3703, you can also email me at info@delwin-realty.com

Nearby schools include Dorothy I. Height Community Academy Public School Amos 3, Community Academy Public School Amos 1 and Community Academy Public Charter School - Amos III. The closest grocery stores are Kearney's Grocer, Rafael Grocery and DC Mini Market. Nearby coffee shops include American Bakery Cafe, Big Bear Cafe and McDonald's. Nearby restaurants include Uncle Chip's, Full Yum Carry Out and New York Pizza. 52 Bates St NW is near Florida Avenue Playground, Triangle and Triangle. This address can also be written as 52 Bates Street Northwest, Washington, Columbia 20001.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Bates St NW have any available units?
52 Bates St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 52 Bates St NW have?
Some of 52 Bates St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Bates St NW currently offering any rent specials?
52 Bates St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Bates St NW pet-friendly?
No, 52 Bates St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 52 Bates St NW offer parking?
No, 52 Bates St NW does not offer parking.
Does 52 Bates St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 52 Bates St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Bates St NW have a pool?
No, 52 Bates St NW does not have a pool.
Does 52 Bates St NW have accessible units?
No, 52 Bates St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Bates St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 52 Bates St NW has units with dishwashers.
