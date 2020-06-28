Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities coffee bar playground

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION!



This beautiful 4BR/2 1/2 BA Rowhouse features:



*Fireplace in the Living room

*Central Air

*Master BR has 2 spacious closets

*HWF throughout the first floor

*Granite Countertops

*Black Appliances

*Washer and Dryer

*One car Driveway



For rental inquiries, please contact our office at 301-577-7917 or 301-608-3703, you can also email me at info@delwin-realty.com



Nearby schools include Dorothy I. Height Community Academy Public School Amos 3, Community Academy Public School Amos 1 and Community Academy Public Charter School - Amos III. The closest grocery stores are Kearney's Grocer, Rafael Grocery and DC Mini Market. Nearby coffee shops include American Bakery Cafe, Big Bear Cafe and McDonald's. Nearby restaurants include Uncle Chip's, Full Yum Carry Out and New York Pizza. 52 Bates St NW is near Florida Avenue Playground, Triangle and Triangle. This address can also be written as 52 Bates Street Northwest, Washington, Columbia 20001.