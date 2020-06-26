5186 WATSON ST NW

Amenities
FULLY FURNISHED ONLY, as shown in pictures! Elegant grand formal home in DC~s quaint Kent neighborhood is available for rent furnished only. Large living spaces, flooded with natural light, a banquette size formal dining room and an open eat-in renovated kitchen makes this an ideal home for entertaining. On second floor you~ll find 3 bedrooms including a Master Suite with renovated Master Bath. The third floor features 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Hardwood floors throughout main and upper floors. Finished basement with bedroom and full bathroom. Garage parking. Available September 1st for a minimum of 9 months, 12 months preferred and up to 24 months negotiable.