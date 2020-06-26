All apartments in Washington
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:58 PM

5186 WATSON ST NW

5186 Watson Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5186 Watson Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Foxhall-Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FULLY FURNISHED ONLY, as shown in pictures! Elegant grand formal home in DC~s quaint Kent neighborhood is available for rent furnished only. Large living spaces, flooded with natural light, a banquette size formal dining room and an open eat-in renovated kitchen makes this an ideal home for entertaining. On second floor you~ll find 3 bedrooms including a Master Suite with renovated Master Bath. The third floor features 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Hardwood floors throughout main and upper floors. Finished basement with bedroom and full bathroom. Garage parking. Available September 1st for a minimum of 9 months, 12 months preferred and up to 24 months negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5186 WATSON ST NW have any available units?
5186 WATSON ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5186 WATSON ST NW have?
Some of 5186 WATSON ST NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5186 WATSON ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
5186 WATSON ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5186 WATSON ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 5186 WATSON ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5186 WATSON ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 5186 WATSON ST NW offers parking.
Does 5186 WATSON ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5186 WATSON ST NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5186 WATSON ST NW have a pool?
No, 5186 WATSON ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 5186 WATSON ST NW have accessible units?
No, 5186 WATSON ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5186 WATSON ST NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5186 WATSON ST NW has units with dishwashers.
