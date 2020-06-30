All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 19 2020

516 Shepherd St. Nw

516 Shepherd Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

516 Shepherd Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom, 2.5 fully remodeled bath condo located at a 5-7 minute walk from Petworth Metro and Safeway!! The unit is just steps away from all the amazing attractions Petworth has to offer--Timber Pizza, Himutsu, Capital Cider House, Homestead and the Midlands Beer Garden just to name a few.

The sizable 1,300 SF condo has ample light, space, and charm, and is ready for new renters. The bedrooms and bathrooms are spacious, both bedrooms have walk-in closets, and there is a bonus powder room which is great for entertaining.

Designated parking is included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Shepherd St. Nw have any available units?
516 Shepherd St. Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 516 Shepherd St. Nw currently offering any rent specials?
516 Shepherd St. Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Shepherd St. Nw pet-friendly?
No, 516 Shepherd St. Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 516 Shepherd St. Nw offer parking?
Yes, 516 Shepherd St. Nw offers parking.
Does 516 Shepherd St. Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 Shepherd St. Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Shepherd St. Nw have a pool?
No, 516 Shepherd St. Nw does not have a pool.
Does 516 Shepherd St. Nw have accessible units?
No, 516 Shepherd St. Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Shepherd St. Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 Shepherd St. Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 516 Shepherd St. Nw have units with air conditioning?
No, 516 Shepherd St. Nw does not have units with air conditioning.

