513 OGLETHORPE STREET NW

Amazing upscale contemporary row house in sought-after Brightwood community. The home features a contemporary gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Upscale baths, cathedral ceilings in bedrooms, ample closet and storage space, great deck for outdoor entertaining, security system and covered carport. Finished basement, recessed lighting throughout entire home. Minutes from downtown DC and very close to public transportation and tons of other community amenities.