Washington, DC
513 OGLETHORPE STREET NW
Last updated October 25 2019 at 3:15 PM

513 OGLETHORPE STREET NW

513 Oglethorpe Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Washington
Brightwood - Manor Park
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

513 Oglethorpe Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Brightwood - Manor Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Amazing upscale contemporary row house in sought-after Brightwood community. The home features a contemporary gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Upscale baths, cathedral ceilings in bedrooms, ample closet and storage space, great deck for outdoor entertaining, security system and covered carport. Finished basement, recessed lighting throughout entire home. Minutes from downtown DC and very close to public transportation and tons of other community amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 OGLETHORPE STREET NW have any available units?
513 OGLETHORPE STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 513 OGLETHORPE STREET NW have?
Some of 513 OGLETHORPE STREET NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 OGLETHORPE STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
513 OGLETHORPE STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 OGLETHORPE STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 513 OGLETHORPE STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 513 OGLETHORPE STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 513 OGLETHORPE STREET NW offers parking.
Does 513 OGLETHORPE STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 OGLETHORPE STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 OGLETHORPE STREET NW have a pool?
No, 513 OGLETHORPE STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 513 OGLETHORPE STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 513 OGLETHORPE STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 513 OGLETHORPE STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 513 OGLETHORPE STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.

